Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,172 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $34,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.50. 7,330,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,256,912. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

