Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of The Travelers Companies worth $50,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 291.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,215,000 after buying an additional 495,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after buying an additional 423,085 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 59.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,743,000 after buying an additional 288,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 27.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,691,000 after buying an additional 258,798 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

Shares of TRV traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.45. 21,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.01.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

