Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 14,082 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,082 shares during the period. Xylem makes up 1.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Xylem worth $51,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.46. 10,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,810. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.60. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.