Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 16,651 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,926 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 16,651 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $28,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 40.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,081 shares of company stock worth $1,944,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.50.

ILMN traded down $9.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $455.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $485.46. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

