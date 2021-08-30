Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 8,636 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $53,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ASML by 159.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after buying an additional 26,233 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 759.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML traded up $8.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $841.02. 27,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,246. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $740.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $835.76.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

