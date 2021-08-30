Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.40

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.40 and last traded at $95.71, with a volume of 67667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.36.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $322,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 87.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,144 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 247.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,237,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,873 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 72.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,753 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 28,838.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $120,186,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

