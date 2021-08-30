TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $1,793,988.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $1,793,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $880,396.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $882,332.00.

NYSE:TNET traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,786. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average is $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

