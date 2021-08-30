Trinity Capital (TRIN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS: TRIN):

8/26/2021 – Trinity Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

8/25/2021 – Trinity Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

8/12/2021 – Trinity Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

8/10/2021 – Trinity Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

8/9/2021 – Trinity Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $15.75. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TRIN stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.10. 146,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,092. The company has a market cap of $427.54 million and a P/E ratio of 12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Trinity Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

In related news, CFO David Michael Lund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

