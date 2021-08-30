Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Trading 1.3% Higher

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 117,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 219,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.39 ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays started coverage on Tritax EuroBox in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 132 ($1.72) target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

About Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.