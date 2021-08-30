Truegame Hits Market Capitalization of $98,232.12 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Truegame has traded down 51.4% against the US dollar. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $98,232.12 and approximately $2,155.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Truegame

Truegame is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

