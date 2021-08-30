Truist Begins Coverage on European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Investment analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $24.26 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

