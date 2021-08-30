Truist Boosts Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target to $123.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $105.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.59.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $122.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.28. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $122.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, analysts predict that Life Storage will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Life Storage by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,630,000 after purchasing an additional 148,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 149,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

