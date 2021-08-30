Truist Boosts National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $57.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NSA. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

NYSE NSA opened at $56.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

