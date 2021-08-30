Truist Securiti Weighs in on Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

ADI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $166.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.92. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $696,224,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $256,370,000. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $178,032,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after buying an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

