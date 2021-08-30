Truist Securiti Weighs in on Roku, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Roku in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Roku’s FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $357.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.70 and a beta of 1.78. Roku has a twelve month low of $150.38 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $407.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 39.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 437,209 shares of company stock valued at $172,155,798. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.