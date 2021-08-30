Truist Securities Boosts Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $125.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Truist Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRT. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.92.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,155. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.71. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.