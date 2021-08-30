Truist Securities Boosts Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $75.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.94. The company had a trading volume of 27,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,482. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.02.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,197.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 172.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 70.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 576,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,693,000 after buying an additional 238,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after buying an additional 350,555 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

