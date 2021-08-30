Truist Securities Increases Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $120.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Securities from $82.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s current price.

AFRM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM traded up $31.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.27. 1,097,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.18. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.