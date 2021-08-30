Truist Securities Upgrades Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) to “Buy”

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was upgraded by Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.17% from the stock’s current price.

MGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $15.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 438,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

