TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Down 42.5% in August

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the July 29th total of 434,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDS. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ:MEDS traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 46,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,692. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 40.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

