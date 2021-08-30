TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.95. TTEC posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $107.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $113.15.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,346,286.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,745,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,600 shares of company stock worth $6,807,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TTEC in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TTEC by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

