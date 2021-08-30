TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $426,746.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $13.60 million and $426,746.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 272.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 109,338,252,006 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

