TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Gap Down to $50.00

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.00, but opened at $48.80. TuSimple shares last traded at $48.18, with a volume of 1,293 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $461,118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,437,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,615,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

