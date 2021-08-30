Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,542 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,822 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $5,401,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.8% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 151,707 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,094 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $42,860,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 65,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.69.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

