Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Incyte makes up approximately 0.9% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Incyte by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $298,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Incyte by 300.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Incyte by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 420,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,361,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $76.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,072. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $71.91 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

