Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,198 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,006,000 after purchasing an additional 220,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,895,000 after purchasing an additional 364,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,638,000 after purchasing an additional 263,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $78.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TSN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

