U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,246 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $30,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $58.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

