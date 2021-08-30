U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Decreased by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.2% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 290,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,848,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,076. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

