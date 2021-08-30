U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Short Interest Update

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the July 29th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

NASDAQ USWS opened at $0.77 on Monday. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 200,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 200,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,909. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 204.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 191,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 394.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,146,137 shares during the last quarter. 41.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.