Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.85

Shares of Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ube Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Ube Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ube Industries

Ube Industries Ltd. engages in the operation of chemical, construction materials, machinery and environmental businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery and Others. The Chemicals segment provides nylon products made from caprolactam, nylon resin, polybutadiene rubber, polyimide, and silicon nitrides; and also provides separators for lithium-ion batteries, thermal control film for satellites, gas separation membrane modules, synthetic marine fragrances and others.

