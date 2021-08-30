UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,382 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of UDR worth $15,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950 in the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $52.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,056.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

