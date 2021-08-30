Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UELKY opened at $23.25 on Monday. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

