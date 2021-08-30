Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $121,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FFWM traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,584. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.53. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after buying an additional 416,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after purchasing an additional 260,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after purchasing an additional 452,017 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

