Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
FFWM traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $23.95. 3,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,584. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.28. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. Equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after purchasing an additional 260,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Foundation by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after purchasing an additional 452,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Foundation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
About First Foundation
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
