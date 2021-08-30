Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FFWM traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $23.95. 3,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,584. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.28. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. Equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after purchasing an additional 260,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Foundation by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after purchasing an additional 452,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Foundation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

