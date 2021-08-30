Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Gap Up to $89.98

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $89.98, but opened at $95.14. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $93.95, with a volume of 226 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.26.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $41,353.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $262,894 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,090,000 after buying an additional 1,201,294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,441,000 after acquiring an additional 587,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 498,387 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 467,125 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $43,019,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.