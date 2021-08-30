Unibright Price Up 31.3% Over Last Week (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for about $3.20 or 0.00006562 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $480.13 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Unibright

UBT is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

