UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in August

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,338,700 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the July 29th total of 3,307,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,461.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $12.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.98.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNCFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.60 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

