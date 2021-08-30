UniCrypt (UNCX) Trading Up 13.4% This Week

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. One UniCrypt coin can currently be purchased for $650.37 or 0.01333195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniCrypt has a market capitalization of $18.43 million and approximately $15.74 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniCrypt has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00484398 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001564 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003333 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003308 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007636 BTC.

About UniCrypt

UniCrypt (UNCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 28,337 coins. The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

