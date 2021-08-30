Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 30.3% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 28,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 35.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,403,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.08. 3,457,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,466. The company has a market capitalization of $142.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

