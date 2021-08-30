Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 70,869 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 8,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 206,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $221.43 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

