United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Trading Down 3.1%

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)’s stock price were down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.08. Approximately 15,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 5,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

The stock has a market cap of $98.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 21.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

In related news, insider Norman V. Schnipke sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $42,972.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,623.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent D. Nussbaum sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $26,251.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,481 shares of company stock worth $111,776. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Bancshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

