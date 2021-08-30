UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,369 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.2% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $419.31. The company had a trading volume of 38,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,757. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $412.69. The company has a market cap of $395.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.