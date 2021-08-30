UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.61

Shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 2600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPH shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get UpHealth alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, Director Neil Miotto acquired 417,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $4,175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Avi S. Katz purchased 63,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.