Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the July 29th total of 3,940,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,255 over the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 1,775.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 571,226 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 126,296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $44.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -221.20 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

