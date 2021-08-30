US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $52,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total value of $2,128,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EL shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $340.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.83. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.23 and a 12-month high of $341.79.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

