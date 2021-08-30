US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,483 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75.

