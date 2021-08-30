US Bancorp DE Has $29.53 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Novartis were worth $29,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $92.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.24. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $205.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

