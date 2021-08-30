US Bancorp DE Has $29.94 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,348 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $29,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.