US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,082 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $30,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 148.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 335,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 200,050 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,534,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 155,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 46,151 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.1% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

