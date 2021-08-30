US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,826 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.12% of Palo Alto Networks worth $43,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.69.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $461.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $388.81. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $463.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

